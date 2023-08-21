Did you get double charged at Wegmans last week? You're not alone.
The grocer said thousands of shoppers using credit or debit cards as credit were charged twice for their groceries on Aug. 16.
The New York-based chain with stores across Northern Virginia told Supermarket News they are working with their credit card processor to have the charges reversed. Customers should see refunds in the next few days.
The double charges hit both in-store and online shoppers, Wegmans said. Customers who used EBT cards or debit cards with pin entry were not impacted.
The company said the reason for the error is unknown, but "Wegmans has recently introduced tappable credit payments at checkout, and some shoppers told [Rochester, N.Y.’s] News 10 that they believe that is how they received the two charges at once," Supermarket News reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.