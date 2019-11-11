On the Saturday of Veterans Day weekend, WGL volunteers took part in the seventh annual Day of Weatherization, the company’s signature community program event. The initiative continues to support hundreds of lower income families and senior citizens, including military veterans, across the DC-region by proactively preparing their homes—with hands-on help, materials, and simple but effective energy-efficiency steps—for the cold winter season ahead, according to a news release.
Approximately 200 WGL volunteers spread across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, to prepare 100 homes in multiple neighborhoods using several weatherization tools and techniques that will bring added warmth and comfort, as well as decreased energy spend, during the upcoming cold months. A typical low-income home saves an average of more than $280 annually in energy spending, and saves an average of 25% on energy consumption, when weatherized, according to the Department of Energy.
In addition to several organizations that have consistently helped WGL identify homes throughout the weatherization program, this year WGL worked closely with Operation Renewed Hope Foundation, a local partner that selected veteran homes and has supported more than 800 homeless veterans and their families in the DC-metro area since 2012 by finding them a place to live.
“As our nation prepares to honor Veterans this week, we are especially pleased to host our Day of Weatherization across the DC-region and lend a hand to veterans in need. Our team’s efforts this weekend will help our neighbors reduce their heating costs and stretch their energy dollars,” said Adrian Chapman, President and CEO of Washington Gas. “Giving back to the communities we serve has been core to our company as the 171-year old hometown natural gas energy supplier. Our dedicated team of employees—including more than 100 former servicemembers—looks forward to helping our neighbors on this special day.”
“Our mission is to aid homeless vets and drastically improve their lives—once we find them a home, we know our work is not over, and programs like Day of Weatherization provide basic yet vital services to warm homes—and hearts—in winter,” said Deborah Snyder, President and CEO of Operation Renewed Hope Foundation, and retired lieutenant colonel. “WGL has been an outstanding partner and we’re delighted with this year’s added focus on members of the military as Veterans Day approaches.”
During the day, volunteers assisted lower-income families with simple low-cost upgrades:
- replacing or installing caulking on windows and doors
- installing plastic film on windows
- replacing furnace filters
- installing faucet aerators that reduce the amount of hot water used
- providing weather stripping
The Day of Weatherization is a longtime WGL custom that started in 2005 when Washington Gas, the regulated natural gas utility, led the weatherization of homes in the area. Since then, the effort included employees from all WGL companies who contribute resources, time and hard work to make select low-income homes more energy efficient.
WGL thanks its many partners that worked to identify residents who needed assistance in weatherizing their homes this year, including: Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity; Christmas In April; Congress Heights Senior Wellness Center; Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative; Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, MD; Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Aging & Disability Services; Operation Renewed Hope Foundation, Inc.; Project Mend-a-House; and, Teamsters Local 96.
WGL Supports Veterans
The nation’s veterans have served the United States faithfully and WGL routinely works to make sure that veterans are supported both within and outside the company. WGL actively recruits veterans and currently employs more than 100 former servicemembers. In addition, to encourage networking, teamwork and community activity, WGL formed “VOW,” the Veterans of WGL, an employee affinity group that joins together to organize events such as visits to the Armed Forces Retirement Home, ruck marches to support fallen servicemembers and an annual veteran appreciation breakfast.
Be sure to check online for winter preparedness tips for a safe and warm winter season.
