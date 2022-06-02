The year 2022 has presented challenges for investors, with stock markets experiencing significant volatility and bond markets showing unpredictable movement.

It’s natural to wonder whether it’s time to make changes to your investments. Before you do so, it’s important to think about your finances in the context of the broader picture and seek advice from a professional.

#1 – Don’t let daily events overly influence your decision making

It is easy to become overwhelmed with the headlines of the day. Keep in mind that we’ve seen many periods where markets suffered sharp downturns. Building an effective, long-term strategy should remain your primary focus.

#2 – Re-assess your risk tolerance

Periods of market volatility are often a true test of the ability to withstand temporary setbacks to your portfolio. Another consideration is your time horizon.

#3 – Stay properly diversified

Once you’ve determined your risk tolerance, the next consideration is diversification. As a rule of thumb, no individual holding should represent more than 20% of your asset mix. This includes company stock you may hold in your workplace retirement plan.

#4 – Continue or expand systematic investments

Volatile markets can be concerning, they shouldn’t impact your ongoing investment plans. If markets go down, your regular contribution will purchase more shares of the investment. That could benefit you over the long run.

#5 – Review your strategy with your financial advisor

It can be helpful to discuss your financial situation in the context of today’s markets with your financial professional.

