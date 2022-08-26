If charitable giving is an important part of your budget, it’s good to occasionally take a step back and reevaluate your giving strategy. Doing so can help ensure your money is used efficiently and effectively by the organizations you choose to support. Here are some steps to get you started:

Step 1: Clarify your own values and preferences. Before you reach for your checkbook, ask yourself a few questions. What causes are important to you? Is there a particular demographic or group of people you would like to support? Would you prefer to give to a local, regional, national or global organization? As a donor, what do you hope to see in the organization’s leadership or structure?

Step 2: Consider each organization’s mission. Once you have determined which organizations meet your criteria, research each charity to make sure their programs, mission and goals match your expectations.

Step 3: Investigate each charitable organization’s financial health. Look into how each donation is used and what percentage of the money goes directly to the cause. Fundraising and administrative expenses help the charity do its work, however you should be cautious about organizations with higher overhead costs. Ask the charity for a copy of their most recent annual report and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 990. These forms outline the charity’s budget allocation and financial plans and can provide you with insight into how your money is used to make the intended impact.

Step 4: Make giving part of your financial plan. As you figure out your donation strategy, consider meeting with a financial planner or tax advisor who can help you select the most appropriate donation method for your financial situation.

By taking the time to thoroughly evaluate charitable organizations, you’ll give yourself the peace of mind that your money is being used wisely, effectively and for the purposes you intended.

Bennett C. Whitlock III, CRPC®, is a Private Wealth Advisor and CEO with Whitlock Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 27 years. To contact him visit whitlockwealth.com, call 877-WHITLOCK or email whitlockwealthmanagement@ampf.com. Offices are located at 12848 Harbor Drive, Suite 101, Lake Ridge, VA 22192 and in Downtown Historic Manassas at 9073 Center Street, Manassas VA 20110.

