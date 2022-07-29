Financial planning can help you gain a better understanding of where you are at financially, how to prepare for challenges that may be ahead, and how to plan for where you want to go. If you do not have a financial plan prepared for you or your family, a financial advisor can help. Here are the typical steps of the planning process:

Goal setting. In this foundational step, your financial goals take the spotlight. This is your opportunity to identify what you hope to achieve during your lifetime and when you’d like to get there.

Fact-finding. During this phase, you will gather numbers with your financial advisor to see how things add up. The price of future goals needs to be quantified, so you can determine what you need to save to afford them. If your goals don’t match the reality of your financial circumstances, one or the other needs to change.

Plan creation. A comprehensive financial plan plots how to reach personal and professional goals within the context of actual income and expenses.

Strategy implementation. This is where things get real. If your plan requires you to save a certain amount of money each month, then it’s up to you to make it happen. If reaching your goals means you need to increase your income, now’s the time to put in the extra effort to get that promotion or switch fields to pursue increased compensation. Your financial advisor can help you select savings vehicles that are suited to your investment goals.

Ongoing plan reviews. Ideally, your financial plan is a dynamic document that is adjusted periodically to reflect your life circumstances. Your financial advisor will recommend at least one annual meeting to check in on your progress toward your goals and fine-tune your financial plan.

Financial planning takes work, but the process can be very rewarding.

Bennett C. Whitlock III, CRPC®, is a Private Wealth Advisor and CEO with Whitlock Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 27 years. To contact him visit whitlockwealth.com, call 877-WHITLOCK or email whitlockwealthmanagement@ampf.com. Offices are located at 12848 Harbor Drive, Suite 101, Lake Ridge, VA 22192 and in Downtown Historic Manassas at 9073 Center Street, Manassas VA 20110.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.