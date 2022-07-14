The decision to leave a job and stay home with children is often a difficult one. Whatever the reason, the decision often comes with significant lifestyle and financial changes.
It’s important to review family spending patterns and set goals when transitioning from two household incomes to one. Here are four tips for parents undergoing this change:
1. Estimate your timeframe. Look into the future to decide if this change might be permanent and adjust your financial plans accordingly. If you plan to go back to work, establish the amount of time you expect to be at home and ensure that you’re still able to maintain your financial goals during this period.
2. Make sure you’re insured. Examine your spouse’s insurance benefits and make sure that you and your children are still adequately covered in the absence of your benefits.
3. Understand your value. A single-income family doesn’t mean that only one spouse is contributing financially. As a stay-at-home parent, you save your family many costs associated with working-parent households like daycare, cleaning services and other expensive convenience products and services.
4. Keep your goals on track. Your household budget may need to be adjusted with your decision to become a single-income family, but don’t neglect your long-term goals. Consider working with a financial advisor who can help plan a family budget, prepare for the retirement of both spouses and set realistic financial goals based on one household income.
Ultimately, these factors and many more may go into your decision to stay at home. But whatever you decide, go into it with a full understanding of how it may impact your finances.
Bennett C. Whitlock III, CRPC®, is a Private Wealth Advisor and CEO with Whitlock Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 27 years. To contact him visit whitlockwealth.com, call 877-WHITLOCK or email whitlockwealthmanagement@ampf.com. Offices are located at 12848 Harbor Dr, Ste 101, Lake Ridge, VA 22192 and in Downtown Historic Manassas at 9073 Center Street, Manassas VA 20110.
Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.