With graduation season drawing to a close, many recent graduates are making their first major decisions about the future – where to live, which job to take and how to spend their non-working hours. Stepping out on their own often comes with another big first – being financially independent.
If your son or daughter is fortunate to be in a position to be gainfully employed, help them start off on solid financial ground by making sure they don’t skip these important first steps.
Study your employee benefits. For many recent grads, this is the first time they’ve been offered a 401(k), health insurance or the chance to purchase additional time off.
Before enrolling in benefits, graduates need to research and understand their options. Remind them that it’s OK to have questions. A good place to find information is through the human resources department or benefits provider.
Have a plan for your debt and credit. Graduates today have more student loan debt than previous generations, which means balancing their post-grad lifestyle with student loan payments should be a top priority. They should consider the value of consistently paying above the minimum amount due. Establishing this responsible habit can help them avoid costly interest rate charges and late fees.
Develop a budget. Remind your new grad that without careful planning it’s easy for their hard-earned paychecks to trickle away. Creating a budget can help young adults feel in control and accountable for their cash flow.
This is exciting time for graduates, but it’s also an important time to get the right financial discipline in place. Given the heightened environment we’re in today, all the more reason to focus on getting off on the right foot.
Bennett C. Whitlock III, CRPC®, is a Private Wealth Advisor and CEO with Whitlock Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 27 years.
To contact him visit whitlockwealth.com, call 877-WHITLOCK or email whitlockwealthmanagement@ampf.com. Offices are located at 12848 Harbor Dr, Ste 101, Lake Ridge, VA 22192 and in Downtown Historic Manassas at 9073 Center Street, Manassas VA 20110.
