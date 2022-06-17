While investing can be an intimidating topic for those just getting started, it doesn’t need to be. If you’re new to investing, know that it all starts with financial literacy – understanding the basics.

Here’s a primer:

Study common investment terminology. The stock market is rife with complex concepts, so start by getting a grasp of the frequently used terms and concepts. It helps to understand the language of investing, from asset allocation to ETF and beyond. To break it all down, use an online investment dictionary that provides plain-English definitions of common investment terms, or ask your financial advisor to explain them to you.

Enroll in a class. Take advantage of free webinars, seminars or workshops on investing fundamentals. If you prefer learning in a classroom setting, look for basic courses on investing, how the stock market works or personal finance at a local college or university.

Watch investment programs. Public radio and television stations often feature investment programs aimed at new and seasoned investors. Even your local news channels may include a market segment. Be wary of infomercials disguised as informational investment programs, though.

Check out stock market apps. There are hundreds of apps available today focused on helping consumers understand investing. Before downloading an app, check the reviews and opt for those that have been vetted by trusted sources.

Work with a financial professional. A professional can help you understand your investment options, and help you make financial decisions that are best for your individual needs. Work with someone who is willing to explain investment concepts and provide educational materials. Tell your professional about your desire to learn more about the market.

Bennett C. Whitlock III, CRPC®, is a Private Wealth Advisor and CEO with Whitlock Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 27 years. To contact him visit whitlockwealth.com, call 877-WHITLOCK or email whitlockwealthmanagement@ampf.com. Offices are located at 12848 Harbor Dr, Ste 101, Lake Ridge, VA 22192 and in Downtown Historic Manassas at 9073 Center Street, Manassas VA 20110.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. © 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.