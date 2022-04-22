Here are three simple lessons on “dollars and sense” that can help kids develop a financial foundation.

Lesson #1: Money isn’t free. Children may have limited understanding of where money comes from. They may not realize there are limits to the amount of money that is available for things they want. Tell them that money is a byproduct of work, and that there are limits to its supply.

Lesson #2: Spend thoughtfully. Help your kids learn to be deliberate with their dollars. They can practice smart spending by answering these three questions about hypothetical purchases:

Can I afford it?

Is it worth it?

Will I regret it?

This framework of questions gives kids the power to make better spending choices.

Lesson #3: Get in the habit of saving. Show how much easier it is to save when it’s done regularly, even in small amounts, and that savings can help meet larger goals. This can be demonstrated with simple visual addition problems on paper. Don’t forget to mention the other crucial role of savings for adults — as protection when work is interrupted or an unexpected expense occurs. Older students earn extra credit with a lesson on compound interest.

Follow your own advice and be a good example. Just as you are a resource for your children, your financial advisor can be a source of financial knowledge for you. Keep your own finances on track with regular financial reviews and you’ll be even better prepared to engage your kids in meaningful conversations about money.

