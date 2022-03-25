When it comes to personal finance, what works for one person doesn’t necessarily work for another. That’s why money misconceptions can be so dangerous. Here are common money myths you may have heard – and perhaps even believe – that need to be put to rest.

Myth #1: All Debt is Bad

Reality: Few people could afford to buy a home if they didn’t have a mortgage. You might not have gone to college without taking out a student loan. Instead of avoiding all debt, make sure you have a plan to pay it off by addressing high-interest loans first.

Myth #2: You Can Time the Market

Reality: There are many factors that influence day-to-day stock moves — the unpredictable news cycle, the economy, business decisions, rates and regulation, just to name a few. This why timing the market is so challenging, even for professional traders.

If only a handful of professional investors manage outperformance each year, the average investor’s chances are nearly microscopic. Meanwhile, you lose out on gains if your money sits on the sidelines while you seek the perfect moment to play. Stock markets are notoriously unpredictable in the short term and they should not drive investment strategy for most investors.

Myth #3: Pay Off Your Debt Before Saving for Retirement

Reality: If the interest on your student loans is 3.5%, but the expected returns in the market are 5%, then consider adding funds to your retirement account, since you’re making more than the loan costs. You could lose out on opportunities, like the benefits of compound interest, if you’re only focused on debt repayment.

Bennett C. Whitlock III, CRPC®, is a Private Wealth Advisor and CEO with Whitlock Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 27 years.

