What comes to mind when you think of creating a budget? For some people, even the thought of putting one together is unappealing and stressful.

However, there’s another more positive way to look at budgeting that may surprise you. Budgeting can be a way to gain more control of your finances and empower you to do more of what you want to do in life. Over time, a budget has the power to:

1. Let you decide. When you allocate dollars as part of a budget, you give yourself a chance to be thoughtful about where your money is going and to make adjustments, if needed. For example, if you are shocked by how much you’re spending on take-out food, you can curtail spending in that area. Ultimately, knowing your spending patterns gives you the power to put your dollars toward the things that mean the most to you and help you reach your long-term goals.

2. Take the pain out of daily decisions. Daily temptations to overspend become easier to navigate when you have a framework and guidance in black and white. Setting a budget equips you with the power to say “yes” or “no” to a purchase without guilt. You’ll be able to see what’s within your price range and get a clear view of how each purchase will impact your savings plan. The more specific your budget is, the better.

3. Help you make larger financial goals possible. Large purchases can seem out of reach when you’re not tracking your spending patterns. Creating a budget gives you a roadmap to follow, making it clear what trade-offs are possible if you’d like to reach your goal sooner.

No matter what your net worth is, a budget can be a useful tool to help you be a good steward of your finances. Your financial advisor can help you examine your spending and recommend investment strategies to keep you on track with your financial goals.

