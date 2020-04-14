Without visitors, wineries struggle through COVID-19 crisis

With tasting rooms closed across the state, the leaders of Virginia’s burgeoning wine industry are sounding the alarm, some saying they may not survive in the current climate much longer.
James Bogaty has been in the wine business for more than 20 years. In 1995, he and his wife bought 100 acres on the banks of the Shenandoah River near Winchester. Five years later, they opened Veramar Vineyard. But Bogaty says his business has never faced anything like this.
In a typical year, Bogaty said, his vineyard produces about 120,000 bottles of wine. Now, he says, the avenues for selling them have been blocked.
Bogaty’s problem is two-fold. Prior to the crisis, about 95% of his revenues came in person, either through sales at his tasting room or events. Only about 5% came through wholesale or off-site wine purchases. Now, the business’s cash flow has gone to almost nothing, and he’s running out of money to pay the labor to maintain this year’s crop. At the same time, he’s running out of money with which he can bottle last year’s. He’s laid off 23 employees and is now relying on his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren to help keep any money coming in through deliveries.
“It is very dire for wineries,” Bogaty said. “I’m stuck with all the product I made last year and all the product that’s out in the field. This is so devastating for somebody in a small farm.”
On average, Bogaty says he has about $40,000 in monthly expenses and brings in almost $50,000 in revenue. He applauded the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority’s decision to allow wineries and distilleries to deliver directly to individuals, but he wants the state’s ABC stores to do more. By law, they can only sell Virginia wine, but only a small portion of the stores are dedicated to wine. In Virginia, Bogaty says, wine distribution is not like in California, where most producers make their money through distribution. If every ABC store in the state began selling more wine, it would be a boon to the local producers, he said.
But for now, Bogaty isn’t sure how he’ll hang on.
“The only way we’re going to survive is to borrow up to our eyebrows and hope that we can pay it off,” he said. “We’re trying to survive and keep making a product we hope makes people happy. So I’m asking people to show a little love to Virginia wineries.”
Doug Fabbioli serves on the board of directors for the Virginia Wine Board and said he’s heard concerns from a number of producers similar to Bogaty’s. But he said most are focused on maintaining production and seeing this year’s crop of graves through to harvest in late summer and the fall.
The owner of Fabbioli Cellars in Leesburg, Fabbioli said he’s luckier than some in that more of his revenue comes from distribution, though it’s still not enough to make up for what’s lost on-site. But he hopes that whenever businesses are allowed to open back up in some fashion, wineries have more than enough space to allow for social distancing. But surviving until then, for some, will be difficult.
“There’s obviously some concerned folks,” Fabbioli said. “There’s a lot of effort right now to keep product moving. These vines are going to produce grapes again this fall and we want to make sure the pipeline is continuing. But it’s a scary situation.”
Chris Pearmund, who owns three wineries and two vineyards in Virginia including Pearmund Cellars in Broad Run and Effingham Manor Winery in Nokesville, said he’s laid off 100 of his 130 employees, but remains optimistic about the business’s long term strengths.
But even with the steep cut in payroll, he’s having to dig into cash reserves. What he has now can last about 10 weeks, he said.
“We planted 100 vines last week, we planted 107 trees. Today we’re bottling nearly 20,000 bottles of wine,” Pearmund said. “Audrey Hepburn said planting a garden is believing in spring. We are ultimately farmers believing spring will come and we’ll get past this.”
Pearmund would also like to see the processes for small business loans streamlined. He’s two weeks behind on loan payments and applied for a series of $10,000 federal Small Business Administration loans three weeks ago. Last week, he also applied for the agency’s Payroll Protection Program loan. But he hasn’t heard anything about either.
Between Pearmund, Bogaty and Fabbioli, none had received any response on the federal assistance programs they’d applied for.
If the situation hasn’t changed much in 10 weeks, Pearmund said, he’s not sure what will happen.
“If I can pay my electric bill with a case of wine then great,” he said. “That may be what it comes down to.”
