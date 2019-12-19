The Business Women’s Giving Circle of the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded grants totaling just over $69,000 to five area non-profit organizations serving local students.
The funding, representing the sixth annual grant cycle, supports organizations that provide STEM [science, technology, engineering, math] support to girls and young women in the local area, and brings to more than $300,000 the total grants disbursed by the organization.
“Our grantees can reach girls spanning critical ages and stretching across Northern Virginia,” said Amy Kay, who co-chairs the grants committee with Tessie Wilson. “Their work continues to inspire our dynamic members as we execute our strategic initiatives to empower girls and young women – and, in turn, help enhance thriving communities.”
“With women still underrepresented in most STEM professions, our focus is to give more girls opportunities to grow their confidence in these subjects,” added Tanya La Force, who chairs the Business Women’s Giving Circle.
Grant recipients in the current cycle included:
• Rosie Riveters (Arlington), which provides space for girls ages 4-14 to imagine, create and play while developing STEM skills.
• The House, Inc. (Prince William County), which will use the funding to provide financial and business-analytics programs to youth in middle and high school.
• Children’s Science Center Latina SciGirls (Fairfax County), which provides young Latinas with opportunities to engage with female mentors in STEM professions.
• Space of Her Own (Alexandria), which provides STEM projects to at-risk fifth-graders, and will also use funding to support activities for up to 90 girls in grades 6 to 8.
• TrailsforYouth (Fairfax County), which will support a weekly club that combines physical activities with STEM education for at-risk girls in grades 5 to 8.
Launched in 2014, there are now 76 members of the Business Women’s Giving Circle, each of whom contributes $1,100 per year to support grant-making causes in Northern Virginia. For information, see the Website at www.cfnova.org.
