Woofie's, a Loudoun County-based pet services business, has launched a concierge service to help people in the community who are homebound and need pickup and delivery services.
In addition to its pet sitting, dog walking and mobile pet spa services, Woofie’s has incorporated “Fetch” -- a concierge service to deliver groceries or medications to people who are having difficulty obtaining necessary items in a reasonable time.
“The Woofie’s Fetch concierge service is our answer to a two-pronged problem,” said Woofie's co-founder and co-owner, Leslie Barron. “We want to make sure our team members are still making an income during this very challenging time and we also want to help local residents in any way we can.”
Fetch will take a customer's shopping list by text and deliver the groceries without contact to the customer. “We’ve seen a big demand from people who are sheltered-in-place and who need medicine, food, and even someone to take their pet to the vet,” Barron said.
Concierge services start at a rate of $20 an hour (charged in 30-minute increments) with all fees going directly to the Fetch attendant. Concierge services include but are not limited to:
- Pick up from restaurants or grocery stores
- Pick up general supplies and/or medication
- Pick up food or medication for pets
- Running errands
- Vet appointments
Fetch team members will strictly abide by all safety and health guidelines as well as offer no-contact service.
To request Woofie’s Fetch concierge services, contact Fetch@woofies.com or call 571-426-6503.
