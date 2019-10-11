The Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce will host “Tysons 2050,” a community-building event focused on the current and future evolution of the corridor, on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner.
“As Tysons transforms into a walkable, sustainable, urban center that will be home to 100,000 residents and over 200,000 workers by 2050, the story and landscape continue to change and grow,” Chamber officials said in announcing the third annual event.
“Our panels will be divided into three topics around how people in Tysons will live, work and play in the year 2050,” officials said. “They will share their lens and discuss the challenges, opportunities and exciting developments that are on the immediate and distant horizon.”
Advance registration is $75 for members, $95 for non-members; on-site registration is $20 higher. For information, see the Website at www.tysonschamber.org.
