The year-over-year jobless rate across the Washington metro area declined in September, according to new federal data, as most regions of the country also continued to show lower year-over-year unemployment.
With 3,461,672 in the civilian workforce and 100,140 looking for work, the Washington area’s jobless rate of 2.9 percent was down from 3.1 percent in September 2018, according to figures reported Oct. 30 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Washington was one of the 254 metro areas to see lower year-over-year joblessness in September, an improvement from 224 metros in August and 217 metros in July. August year-over-year rates were higher in 104 areas (down from 131 in August) and unchanged in 31.
Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in September, down from 3.6 percent a year before.
In August, Ames (Iowa) and Charleston (S.C.) had the lowest unemployment rates among the 389 metro areas, at 1.5 percent each. The highest rates were found in El Centro (Calif.) at 20.7 percent and Yuma (Ariz.) at 18.6 percent.
Among the 51 metropolitan areas with a population of a million or more, Salt Lake City the lowest jobless rate for September, at 2 percent. New Orleans had the highest, at 4.2 percent.
Among Virginia metro areas outside the Washington region, joblessness rates posted declines and stood at 2.2 percent to 2.9 percent. Statewide, with 4.42 million in the workforce and about 108,000 looking for jobs, the July unemployment rate of 2.5 percent was down from 2.7 percent a year before.
Full data can be found at www.bls.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.