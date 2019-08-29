The year-over-year jobless rate across the Washington metro area declined in July, according to new federal data, even as some metro areas across the nation began to see unemployment start to creep up.
With 3,512,865 in the civilian workforce and 117,089 looking for work, the Washington area’s jobless rate of 3.3 percent was down from 3.5 percent in July 2018, according to figures reported Aug. 28 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Washington was one of the 217 metro areas to see lower year-over-year joblessness in July. Rates were higher in 141 areas and unchanged in 31.
Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 4 percent in June was little changed from a year before.
In July, Burlington (Vt.) and Portland (Maine) had the lowest unemployment rates among metro areas across the nation, at 1.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. The highest rates were found in Yuma (Ariz.) at 22.1 percent and El Centro (Calif.) at 20.7 percent.
Among the 51 metropolitan areas with a population of a million or more, Birmingham, Boston and Denver shared the lowest jobless rate for July, at 2.7 percent each. Detroit had the highest, at 5.3 percent.
Among Virginia metro areas outside the Washington region, jobless rates saw modest declines. Statewide, with 4.48 million in the workforce and about 129,000 looking for jobs, the July unemployment rate of 2.9 percent was down from 3.1 percent a year before.
Full data can be found at www.bls.gov.
