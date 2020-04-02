In what most assuredly was the calm before the storm, the Washington region’s year-over-year unemployment rate declined in January, according to new federal figures.
With 3.49 million in the civilian workforce and 107,700 looking for jobs, the region’s non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate to start 2020 stood at 3.1 percent, down from 3.8 percent in January 2019, according to figured reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The figures represent a period before the COVID-19 virus had an effect on the local and national health, economic and jobs pictures.
Nationally, 292 of the 389 metropolitan areas posted lower year-over-year joblessness in January, with rates increasing in 77 areas and unchanged in 20. Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 4 percent in January was down from 4.4 percent a year before.
Among all metro areas, Ames (Iowa) and Burlington (Vt.) had the lowest jobless rates, at 2.2 percent each. The highest rate, 18.8 percent, was found in El Centro, Calif.
Among metro areas with populations of a million or more, Miami’s jobless rate of 2.4 percent was lowest in the nation. Buffalo, New Orleans and Pittsburgh shared the highest jobless rate among large metros, at 5.2 percent.
Across Virginia, the jobless rate in January of 3 percent was down from 3.4 percent, representing 4.44 million in the civilian workforce and 134,000 looking for jobs.
The February report, due out in several weeks, is likely to show similar jobless figures, as data will have been collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic’s making a broad appearance across the nation. March’s report, when it comes, should be far different.
For full details, see the Website at www.bls.gov.
