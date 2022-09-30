Financial planning involves managing what we can control. Of all the areas in financial planning, we probably have the highest degree of control over our income, expenses, and savings, making it extremely important to create a workable budget. Here are five budgeting principles to get you started:
Compare your Income and Expenses
Create a projection of your take-home pay each month to compare to your budgeted expenses, which shouldn’t exceed your income.
Break Your Expenses into Needs, Wants, and Savings Goals
You can personalize your budget any number of ways. However, breaking your expenses into “needs,” “wants,” and “savings” makes sense. Monthly “needs” involve expenses you need to survive each month (like rent or mortgage, utilities, groceries, etc.). Use monthly “wants” for things you could live without, like entertainment or dining. It’s ideal to keep these expenses under 30% of your take-home pay. The “savings” part of your budget should cover longer-term goals, such as setting up an emergency fund, a new car, or house. Pick a date to accomplish your goal, and divide the dollar amount by the months until that date to determine a monthly amount. You should also set aside part of your budget for retirement savings.
Track Your Expenses
Many people have budgets, but not so many are budgeting. What’s the difference? Budgeting includes tracking your expenses and updating your budget as your income and expenses change. If you aren’t tracking your expenses, how will you know if you’re achieving your spending goals?
Make Your Budget Flexible
You’ve projected your income, broken your expenses into categories, and are tracking expenses. What happens if you go over budget? An important part of budgeting is making sure your budget is flexible enough to absorb the impact of overspending in a category (which will happen more than you think). Staying flexible will also help you understand the consequence of each spending decision.
Track Your Progress
Creating a workable budget includes “time budgeting.” Dedicate at least 20 minutes a week to work on your budget. Carving out the time to track and update your budget will keep you “budgeting,” and not just “having a budget.”
John Frisch, CPA/PFS, CFP®, AIF®, PPCTM, is a financial advisor and the managing director of Savant Wealth Management’s Manassas, VA office.
Savant Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser. You should not assume that any discussion or information provided serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice from Savant. Please consult your investment and financial professional(s) regarding your unique situation.
