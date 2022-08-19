With summer vacations top-of-mind for many people this month, you may be thinking about that timeshare you bought years ago. Should you keep it? Sell it?
If now seems like the time to sell, beware: Getting out of a timeshare may not be as easy as getting into one. Scams are common in the timeshare industry. According to the American Resort Development Association, some timeshare exit companies use fraud and deceit to take your money, then disappear when it comes time to fulfill their promises.
Advice from the Federal Trade Commission
To avoid a scam, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommends:
— Checking out the reseller. If you’re considering using a reseller, first search online for the reseller’s name, plus words like “complaint” or “scam.” You can also contact the state attorney general or consumer protection office in the reseller’s state to learn whether any complaints have been filed.
— Checking the reseller’s licensing. Is the reseller licensed to do business where your timeshare is located? The FTC recommends dealing only with licensed real estate agents and brokers and asking for references from satisfied clients.
— Asking about the reseller’s process. How will your timeshare be advertised or promoted? How often will you receive updates from the reseller? Look for a reseller with a process that goes beyond just listing the property.
— Negotiating fees. The FTC warns that some resellers may ask for fees to sell your timeshare up front instead of taking them after the unit sells. If you agree to pay a fee in advance, be sure to understand the refund policy if the unit fails to sell, and get the policy in writing.
— Reading the contract. Of course, you’ll want to document any agreement in writing, but you should also take the necessary time to read the agreement before you sign it. Ensure the contract matches any verbal promises you received, itemizes services the reseller will perform, and outlines any fees you’ll have to pay.
Do Your Homework
However you plan to manage your timeshare, be sure you’re working with reputable exit companies, resellers, or tenants. In an industry where you’re not likely to make a profit, or even recoup your costs, getting scammed just adds insult to injury.
Source: https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/timeshares-vacation-clubs-related-scams#what%20to%20know
John A. Frisch, CPA/PFS, CFP®, AIF®, PPC™ is a financial advisor and managing director of Savant Wealth Management’s Manassas, VA office.
This is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment or financial advice. Please consult your investment and financial professional(s) regarding your unique situation.
