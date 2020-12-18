When I published my first InsideNoVA “Your Money” column, we’d just wrapped a raucous presidential election. Almost four years, another election cycle, and a pandemic later, today’s submission is my 100th. To mark the milestone (as I also did at #50), here’s another batch of my favorite wealth-related quotes.
“[T]he irony of obsessive loss aversion is that our worst fears become realized in our attempts to manage them.” — Daniel Crosby
“The problem with expert predictions of the stock market isn’t that they are wrong — which they often are — the future is uncertain, and we shouldn’t expect anyone to predict it. The problem is that investors often listen to these predictions and base investment decisions on them.” — John Jennings
“If you’re living in fear of the next downturn, consider shifting your thinking instead of your investments.” — David Booth
“The likelihood is that at least two, three, or four [vaccines] will prove to be both safe and efficacious. Then we’ll be faced with the challenge of scaling up manufacturing to a completely unheard-of level.” —Bill Gates (October 2020)
“The burden of federal debt is calculated the same way you would measure a household’s debt burden: by dividing annual debt service payments by annual income. Overall, and as a nation, we are currently spending 3% of our annual income on our national debt. In the great scheme of things, that is a drop in the bucket—rare is the household with such a low debt burden!” — Scott Grannis (June 2020)
“As someone said recently, when your worldview starts with ‘How do we limit the number of rich people?’, you reach for socialism. When your worldview starts with ‘How do we limit the number of poor people?’, you reach for capitalism.” — John Phelan
“Every single day in recent years, another 325,000 people got their first access to electricity. Each day, more than 200,000 got piped water for the first time. And some 650,000 went online for the first time, every single day.” — Nicholas Kristof (December 2019)
To read my past articles please visit insights.alliantwealth.com and select the InsideNoVa library.
Online: alliantwealth.com E-mail: jfrisch@alliantwealth.com
