It’s “giving season” again – that period each year when many charities push their fundraising efforts into high gear.
You may receive phone calls, email solicitations, invitations to donate via social media, requests to “crowdfund” on behalf of a charity, or personal requests from friends and family.
Avoid becoming a victim of illegitimate fundraising requests with these simple tips:
Be skeptical. If you’re unfamiliar with a charity, it’s worth your time and effort to do a little research before opening your wallet. Websites like Charity Navigator or Charity Watch can help you evaluate the validity of charities. You can also use the IRS’s tax-exempt organization search tool to see whether an organization is truly a nonprofit.
Cut out the middleman. If you receive a request to donate from a person claiming to be a volunteer, explain that you’d like to do some research first (see tip #1). Then, instead of giving your donation to the volunteer, give your donation directly to the organization and let the volunteer know you’ve made your gift.
Check senders and links in email solicitations. Scammers can create very authentic-looking emails that link to realistic-looking websites. Before donating, look at the email address of the sender. Look up the website of the charity on your own, and make sure the donation link in the email matches that domain. Also, beware of misspelled words or grammar that seems unprofessional.
Beware of “look-alike” charities. Scammers may come up with charity names that are confusingly similar to those of legitimate charities. For example, instead of “Disabled American Veterans” (which is legitimate), a scammer may raise funds for the “Paralyzed American Veterans.” Nearly 10 years ago, a scammer in Michigan allegedly collected more than $100,000 from unwitting donors using this scheme.
Double-check all phone numbers. Whether you receive a call, make sure the number actually belongs to the charity. It’s no secret that people are victimized by telephone scams every day, and scammers frequently use “spoofing” to disguise their identities.
One of the easiest ways to avoid a charity scam is by using a donor-advised fund to make charitable contributions. These types of funds enable you to contribute money, appreciated assets, or investments and are a tax-smart way to help a worthy cause and allow you to give safely now and in the future.
John Frisch, CPA/PFS, CFP®, AIF®, PPCTM, is a financial advisor and the managing director of Savant Wealth Management’s Manassas, VA office.
Savant Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser. You should not assume that any discussion or information provided serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice from Savant.
