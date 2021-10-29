Giving time or money to a charitable cause is a selfless gesture, but it has far-reaching benefits. Here are a few ideas on how to get the whole family involved and what to consider before donating.
Starting children young develops a service-oriented mindset and sets a foundation for the future. Get involved in causes they’re passionate about, whether it's education, the environment, or food insecurity. Here are few ideas for family-oriented charitable giving include:
● Donating a portion of allowances or birthday money
● Giving away toys or clothes
● Cleaning up local parks or beaches
● Making cards for people in care homes
● Birthday fundraisers in lieu of gifts
● Sponsoring a family for the holidays
● Food drives for local food banks
● Charity walks, runs, or bike rides
What to Consider When Donating
Obviously, if you’re donating money there are tax implications to be considered. Charitable donations can provide tax deductions, so you need to keep track of what you are giving and where throughout the year.
If giving on a large scale, consider Donor Advised Funds (DAF), which work directly with organizations or financial institutions to set up a mini foundation under the umbrella of a larger established foundation.
Not all charitable organizations are created equal, so do your research through websites, such as charitynavigator.org or guidestar.org. It’s important to find out how they operate, where their funding originates, how services are dispersed, and who they serve.
Create Your Family Plan for Charitable Giving Today
When deciding where to focus your charitable giving efforts, remember that there are people in need outside times of crisis, so actively participating year-round can make a big difference. By choosing to target organizations that you’re passionate about, you can not only support your community but also help instill the value of being a compassionate helper in your family.
