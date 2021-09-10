If you’re like most people, the last time you thought about your designated beneficiaries was when you set up your retirement accounts or life insurance policies. But while you might think of this as a ‘set it and forget it’ decision, there are many reasons you should review and update a beneficiary designation regularly. Here’s why.
Make Sure Your Wishes Are Set
Whether due to an oversight or a clerical error, it’s not uncommon for accounts to have no beneficiaries assigned. It’s possible for your paperwork to be processed with this omission, so your accounts and polices could be missing this critical information. If you do not select a beneficiary, many accounts will assign a default, such as your spouse or your estate, which may not align with your intentions.
Your Wishes May Have Changed
As you move through different transitions in life—marriage, divorce, death of a spouse, or the birth or adoption of a child or grandchild—it makes sense that your beneficiaries would need to be adjusted.
The need to revisit your beneficiaries could stem from anything that changes your perspective on who you would like to receive the money after your death. Perhaps you’ve had a falling out with a family member and you’d rather not include them as an heir. Your adult child married someone you consider untrustworthy, and you are concerned about what they will do. The charitable organization you planned to support no longer shares your values.
No matter how certain you are of your wishes now, they can always change, so review your accounts regularly and update them as needed.
Avoiding Income Tax
It’s critical to ensure your IRA and employer retirement account beneficiary designations are in place and updated. If not, the accounts will pass to your estate and potentially be exposed to avoidable income tax. If this happens, your heirs may will be required to take their account distributions over 5 years instead of 10 which will accelerate income tax payments and may require taxation at a higher rate.
You should name both primary and contingent or alternate beneficiaries in case the primary dies before you or at the same time as you. In the second article of this two-part series, we’ll cover what to consider when naming and reviewing your beneficiaries.
To read my past articles please visit insights.alliantwealth.com and select the InsideNoVa library. Online: alliantwealth.com E-mail: jfrisch@alliantwealth.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.