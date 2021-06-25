“When can I retire?” For many Americans, it’s a matter of when they can afford to. Clearly, retiring sooner than later affects your finances. But some of the reasons why are more obvious than others.
For example, you may already know, the later you claim Social Security retirement benefits, the higher the monthly payments will be. Do you also have a pension? Most pensions pay out based on your “high 3,” or highest 3 earning years. So, you may score more by delaying retirement a year or two.
There are other, less-familiar financial considerations that can make an even bigger difference to your retirement lifestyle, including healthcare costs, and saving/withdrawal strategies.
Healthcare Costs: Are you really prepared to foot 100% of your medical insurance premiums if you retire before age 65 (when you’ll qualify for Medicare)? You may realize you’ll experience a lapse once your employer’s insurance coverage ends and before Medicare begins. But you may not realize that medical premiums can easily cost $2,000/month per couple, or $24,000/year. If you retire at age 55, that’s almost a quarter million dollars in premiums alone before you qualify for Medicare.
Saving and Withdrawal Strategies: Once you retire, how much can you reasonably withdraw from your retirement portfolio? How soon you retire injects two tricky variables to the decision. First, an early retirement reduces the number of years available for saving and investing for retirement. Second it increases the number of years you should expect to withdraw and spend in retirement.
Let’s say you plan to retire at age 67, and your life expectancy is 92. That’s 25 years in retirement. If you wait until age 69 to retire, you have 2 extra years to add to your retirement portfolio, and 2 fewer years to take from it. In this scenario, you should be able to withdraw 28% more per year from your savings in retirement.
Would a 28% increase in your retirement “paycheck” meaningfully enhance your retirement lifestyle? Postponing retirement isn’t ideal for everyone. But do consider all the numbers before deciding whether an early retirement is ideal for you.
To read my past articles please visit insights.alliantwealth.com and select the InsideNoVa library. Online: alliantwealth.com E-mail: jfrisch@alliantwealth.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.