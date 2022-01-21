Discussing money with your spouse can be challenging because it involves honoring your personal dreams and goals, while also recognizing that marriage means entering into a shared financial future.
There are things you will want to accomplish together and things you’ll want to achieve individually that all require the other person’s buy-in, and you’ll need to follow a mutually agreed-upon plan to get there.
Get on the Same Page
Were you planning on taking care of your parents or loved ones? Would you rather sock away extra towards retirement, or do you feel that an updated bathroom is a higher priority? Are you going to finance your child’s college education, or are they on their own?
Every day, questions will come up concerning money and marriage, and you’ll always have decisions to make—some major, some minor—that add up to the big financial picture. Getting on the same page, setting shared money goals, and agreeing on criteria for decisions you make together makes a difference.
Follow a Plan
After you’ve laid the groundwork for talking about finances, it’s important to put a plan in place to ensure that you’re likely to keep the conversation going.
Many couples find that it helps to make money talks part of their monthly routine. Instead of wondering when or if you are going to talk about a pressing money issue, it can be helpful to set guidelines around what needs to be discussed and schedule specific times to talk.
For example, you might agree that spending up to a certain threshold doesn’t warrant a discussion, but going over that set amount means you have to discuss it. It might mean that certain categories are flexible while others require rules; for example, you buy whatever the kids need for school, sports, and lessons, but you place limits on spending for your own hobbies.
Setting a time each month to do a quick review of your household budget, cash flow, and progress will help you not lose sight of your plan. Once this becomes a regular part of your routine, you’ll no longer have to fret over getting caught off guard regarding money issues.
John A. Frisch, CPA/PFS, CFP®, AIF®, PPC™ founded Alliant Wealth Advisors in 1995 and has over 30 years of experience as a financial professional. In his free time, he’s an avid long-distance runner, a sport that requires discipline, patience and vision. John applies these same skills to his professional pursuits: He helps families and retirement plan sponsors adopt a patient, disciplined approach to overcoming financial challenges and reaching their distant goals along a clear path. Learn more at www.alliantwealth.com or to read past articles, visit www.alliantwealth.com/blog.
