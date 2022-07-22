30-plus-mile ultrarunning isn’t for everyone, but it’s a good fit for me. I enjoy activities that test what I’m made of.

Investing is a lot like ultrarunning. Both require planning, discipline, patience and the ability to prevail despite inevitable setbacks. Both should also end in success. As long as you keep putting one foot in front of the other, it’s only a matter of time.

One Step at a Time

Even though I love to run, I know I’ll have moments when I just want to quit. It’s too hard. It’s too far. What was I thinking??? But I have an end goal and the will to reach it.

As with long-distance running, successful investing calls for:

Discipline : Continue to add to your investment portfolio through good and bad times, buying more shares when the market is low and fewer when it’s high.

: Continue to add to your investment portfolio through good and bad times, buying more shares when the market is low and fewer when it’s high. Patience: Keep your money invested and stay on the path to help reach your goal. It takes time for your savings to accumulate. But if you let time and compound growth do their thing, your earnings will earn earnings, and more earnings, until a powerful snowball effect kicks in.

Training

No one wakes up one day and knocks out a 40-mile run on the first try. There’s a process to follow. First, you must envision it. Then you create a plan and stick to it -- even when it’s cold or raining. By pushing toward bigger and better milestones, you get in shape. Eventually, and all of a sudden, you’re an ultrarunner.

Investment “training” is like that too. Sure, a few people get rich quick speculating on hot stocks, buying Bitcoin, or playing Las Vegas. But that’s luck, not skill. Far more fail than succeed.

To invest toward success, the better course is to set goals, create a plan and stick to it -- even in inclement markets. Some days will be better than others. But if you let your balanced mix of stocks, bonds, alternatives and cash reach incremental milestones over time, before you know it, you’ll have gone the distance and achieved your financial goals.

If your goals include long-distance running, maybe I’ll see you on a course sometime. Or afterward, toasting our achievements in the pub!

This is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment or financial advice. Please consult your investment and financial professional(s) regarding your unique situation.

John A. Frisch, CPA/PFS, CFP®, AIF®, PPC™ founded Alliant Wealth Advisors in 1995, where he served as president until it joined with Savant Wealth Management in 2022. He has over 30 years of experience as a financial professional. In his free time, he is an avid long-distance runner, a sport that requires discipline, patience and vision. John applies these same skills to his professional pursuits: He helps families and retirement plan sponsors adopt a patient, disciplined approach to overcoming financial challenges and pursuing their distant goals along a clear path. Learn more at www.savantwealth.com.