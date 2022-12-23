It’s easy for grandparents to spoil their grandchildren with presents, visits, and cash in birthday cards. But if you want to make a longer-term, potentially life changing, impact, consider giving 529 college savings accounts.
529 Account Benefits
A 529 account is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed to encourage saving for future education costs. States, state agencies, and educational institutions sponsor 529s, which are authorized by Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code.
Some of the benefits include potential tax-free growth and state income tax deductions of contributions. Few investment vehicles in the personal finance toolbelt offer this type of preferential tax treatment. To avoid income tax and a 10% Federal penalty on distributions from a 529 account for college costs the funds must be spent on qualified education expenses such as tuition, room and board, and books and supplies.
While lifetime contributions to these accounts are up to $500,000 in some states, remember these two key facts: First, contributions are considered gifts and subject to potential gift tax when they exceed set limits. Second, if 529 account distributions are not spent on qualified education expenses the income component of the distribution will be treated as taxable income and subject to a 10% Federal penalty.
Expanded Use of 529 Account Funds
Because of new laws that expand the uses for 529 accounts, the funds can now pay for private and public universities, graduate schools, trade schools, and even K-12 education. If you use 529 contributions for elementary education, the withdrawal limit is $10,000 per year and can only apply toward tuition.
If you intend to use the funds for college, keep in mind that since distributions constitute untaxed income, grandparent-owned accounts are reported in federal student aid applications. Your grandchildren may see their aid eligibility reduced by up to half of the amount of the distribution. As a workaround, you may want to consider delaying any distributions until at least January of the junior year of a four-year college degree, since the federal aid program only looks at income from two years prior.
Summary
Helping a grandchild with college expenses is a wonderful gift. Just make sure that you are aware of the rules and regulations before you make that contribution or take that distribution. Be sure to consult with your financial advisor and tax preparer about your unique situation.
John Frisch, CPA/PFS, CFP®, AIF®, PPCTM, is a financial advisor and the managing director of Savant Wealth Management’s Manassas, VA office.
Savant Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser. You should not assume that any discussion or information provided serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice from Savant. Please consult your investment and financial professional(s) regarding your unique situation.
