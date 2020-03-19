Following is a list of businesses that are offering services or specials during the coronavirus crisis.
To submit your business' information, click here
RESTAURANTS
- Blackfinn Ameripub (Ashburn and Merrifield): Operating 11 a.m. -9 p.m. For take out, call 703-723-3466 (Ashburn) or 703-207-0100 (Merrifield) or order online through the website. They can pick up in store or curbside. Offering FREE delivery by our staff within a one-mile radius; guests can buy packaged beer and wine when ordering through our store. We are also available on Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash. To help our community, we are offering 25% off for first responders, hospital workers, and hospitality industry workers. All gratuities will go towards a fund for our staff most affected by this pandemic.
PET CARE
West Wind Dog Training: Has free resources to assist with meeting your dog's needs. These free things are only for helping dogs with their physical and mental needs during these weeks as owners are more housebound, dog parks are closing in areas, etc. West Wind is still open for business for other dog work needs. Contact karen@westwinddogtraining.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.