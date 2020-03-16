The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending no events over the next eight weeks have more than 50 people.

"Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," the updated guidance noted Sunday night.

Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events and weddings. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

Earlier Sunday, Gov. Ralph Northam banned events in the state with more than 100 people. Many large venues had already cancelled plans. Gaming parlors in Virginia and casinos in Maryland have announced they are closing temporarily.

This recommendation from the CDC does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses.

But schools are closed at least through the next two weeks in Virginia and Starbucks and other cafes and restaurants are shifting to to-go operations to prevent having large groups in one place.

Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing, the CDC said. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

The recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials, the CDC noted.