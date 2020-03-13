A Chinese national was arrested in Nevada last month and extradited to Virginia after he was connected to a phone scam by detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit.
On January 28, the sheriff's office responded to a call in which an Ashburn resident reported she was the victim of a Social Security scheme. The victim reported she received a call where the scammer claimed her Social Security number had been compromised. She was told that to fix the issue she needed to wire money to an account number provided by the caller.
The victim went to her bank and wired the money to an account on the West Coast. On the same day, the suspect, later identified as Xiaochun Yuchi, 32, of Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, in China, tried to access the money from a bank in Las Vegas.
As part of the investigation Yuchi was taken into custody in February by the Las Vegas Police Department in coordination with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
“Fortunately detectives were able to recover the victim's money, which is often not the case in these types of scams as the financial transactions frequently involve overseas accounts,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman. “This is another reminder that government agencies and law enforcement will never contact you demanding immediate payment for any reason."
Yuchi was charged in Loudoun County with obtaining money by false pretenses and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
