We'll be updating this list with more cancellations as they're submitted. Email info@insidenova.com with your updates.
Canceled: Middleburg Concert Series: Russian Reflections Concert featuring the Illinois Arts Trio, March 22 at 4 PM at the Middleburg United Methodist Church.
Canceled: Stafford Baseball League is canceling all baseball and softball activities effective immediately. All SBL practices and affiliated events are suspended through the Stafford County Public Schools spring break, March 13 - 22. This cancellation also includes the St. Patrick’s Day tournament that was previously scheduled for the weekend of March 21-22.
Closed: Arlington National Cemetery will close to visitors beginning Friday, March 13, as the cemetery takes precautionary measures to protect the health of employees, families and visitors.
Canceled: The Center for the Arts in Fairfax and the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas have canceled all performances and events through April 10, and most other events through May 1.
Canceled: Manassas Ballet Theatre has cancelled the upcoming performance of "Les Sylphides and More" due to coronavirus precautions.
Canceled: AARP has canceled the forum "Staying Home: Making Smart Choices for Easy Living" that had been scheduled for March 21 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Alexandria.
