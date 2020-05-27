The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has approved $280,000 in Round 4 grants from its COVID-19 Response Fund for Northern Virginia to five organizations, including ALIVE!, Arlington Thrive, CASA de Virginia, and Northern Virginia Family Service.
“So many individuals and families in our region continue to suffer terribly under the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus and its fallout,” said Eileen Ellsworth, President and CEO of the community foundation. “Direct financial assistance to individuals and families hardest hit by the crisis remains a top priority for our COVID-19 Response Fund.”
The Round 4 grants will provide direct cash payments, emergency loans, and direct payments of rent, utilities, and groceries to those who most need it.
In addition, the foundation noted that its grant to CASA de Virginia recognizes the disproportionate impact of the virus on the Latinx and Hispanic communities in Northern Virginia. In the Fairfax Health District, for example, Latinx and Hispanics constitute 16.8% of the total county population but 64.2% of the COVID-19 cases.
Launched on March 18, the COVID-19 Response Fund for Northern Virginia has distributed over $1.4 million in grants to 72 local nonprofit organizations providing services to individuals and families affected by the pandemic.
Details on the Round 4 recipients are as follows:
ALIVE! - $40,000
Support for direct financial assistance to residents of the city of Alexandria through ALIVE!’s existing financial assistance program. Recipients are referred to the program by social workers and case managers from ALIVE!’s extensive network of congregations, nonprofits, civic organizations, city agencies, and volunteers. Clients receive up to $500 for support for rent, utilities, medical expenses, or groceries.
Arlington Thrive - $40,000
Support for same-day, emergency financial assistance to Arlington County’s most vulnerable residents who have been affected by the virus and its health and economic fallout. Clients include the working poor, elderly and disabled people on a fixed income, and the homeless and formerly homeless who need Arlington Thrive’s funds as a “safety net” until they find firmer financial footing. Families with children are given the highest priority, and one-third of the individuals served by Arlington Thrive are children. The grant would serve approximately 250 individuals and families.
CASA de Virginia - $40,000
Support for the Solidarity Fund that distributes direct cash assistance to Latinx and Hispanic immigrant communities across Northern Virginia who have been disproportionately impacted by the health and economic fallout of the virus. Families receive up to $500 and individuals up to $250 in direct cash assistance. Priority is given to people who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, uninsured and underinsured residents who are sick with the virus, parents of children identified through CASA’s after school program who are in dire financial straits, and other families displaying extraordinary need who have been identified by CASA employees, volunteers, and community partners. The grant will serve approximately 60-64 families and individuals.
Northern Virginia Family Service - $120,000
Support for residents in Fairfax County, Prince William County, Fairfax City, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park who seek help through NVFS’ COVID-19 emergency assistance program for payment of medical bills, housing expenses, childcare, and other urgent needs. Help is deployed via an intake and case management system manned by NVFS employees. Case managers assist clients in accessing all available resources, which amplifies the reach of emergency assistance funds. Payments are made directly to service providers on the client’s behalf.
The community foundation said an additional grant of $40,000 has been approved and will be announced later this week to support the Loudoun County community.
