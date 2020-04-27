The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded $715,000 to 35 organizations in its third round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Northern Virginia.
Organizations offering access to health care, mental health care, and dental health care for low income, uninsured and underinsured residents were invited to apply, along with organizations offering direct services to victims of domestic violence, which is soaring under stay-at-home orders.
The community foundation originally estimated that about $350,000 would be awarded in the third round, strong contributions to the COVID-19 Response Fund and a phenomenal demand for support more than doubled the amount available. Launched March 18, the response fund has now distributed nearly $1.2 million in grants to 68 local nonprofit organizations providing vital services to individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
“COVID-19 has caused a break in our economic, social and civic structures. It has exposed inequities in our communities. It has disproportionately harmed our low-income residents, high poverty neighborhoods, recent immigrants, and those who are least equipped to weather the storm, “said Eileen Ellsworth, president and CEO of the community foundation.
The round-three grantees are as follows:
Mental health care for youth and families via virtual formats, plus financial assistance for low income residents to pay for third party mental health care providers.
Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) - $25,000
Services to victims of domestic violence, including an 18-bed shelter, court advocacy and accompaniment, crisis counseling, safety planning, psycho-educational support groups for adults and children, a 24-hour hot line, specialized services for Spanish-speaking victims, community education and training.
Arlington Free Clinic - $25,000
Health care for low-income, uninsured residents of Arlington, including comprehensive primary/specialty care, mental health, preventive/restorative oral healthcare, physical therapy, and social services case management.
Bethany House of Northern Virginia - $25,000
Services to victims of domestic violence, including housing, food, medicine, counseling, doctor’s visits, supportive case management, individual service plans, life-skills training, and empowerment training.
Service to victims of domestic violence through the distribution of undergarments and menstrual supplies.
Bridges to Independence - $25,000
Services to victims of domestic violence through a secure emergency shelter, next-step housing program, employment services, youth development, gift cards, food, supplies, and transportation to help stabilize families.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington - $20,000
Health care and prenatal care to 1,500 adults at the Mother of Mercy Free Clinic in Manassas and Woodbridge and mental health care for over 200 households across Northern Virginia.
Mental health care, including tele-health, supportive housing with mental health services, 24-7 emergency residential crisis care, case management for people with serious mental health conditions, and medication management for those with substance abuse disorders.
Health care home for over 350 low-income, uninsured adults in the Bailey’s Crossroads/Culmore communities.
Doorways for Women and Families - $25,000
Services to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse through housing for 100 families, hotline, responder services, and counseling.
Fairfax Court Appointed Special Advocates - $15,000
Services to abused and neglected children who are under the jurisdiction of the Fairfax Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, including advocacy, assistance with foster care placements and at home protective supervision.
George Mason University Foundation - $25,000
Health care through Mason and Partners Clinics throughout Northern Virginia, including telehealth, chronic disease care, mental health, and case management.
Greater Prince William Health Center - $25,000
Health care for low-income English and non-English speaking patients in Manassas, Manassas Park, and Prince William County through primary medical (adult, pediatric, and OB/GYN) care services, dental and behavioral health services.
HealthWorks for Northern Virginia - $25,000
Comprehensive primary medical, behavioral health, dental health services, gynecological care, pharmacy, social work case management, and health insurance/Medicaid enrollment assistance for low income residents at community health centers in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties.
Outpatient behavioral health and substance abuse disorder treatments for children, adolescents and their families.
Inova Health Care Services - $15,000
Services to victims of domestic abuse, including sexual assault forensic exams for adults and children, medical care for victims of sex trafficking, child physical abuse and domestic violence exams, support for law enforcement, and the provision of expert witness testimony in court.
Legal Services of Northern Virginia - $15,000
Services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse through an emergency shelter, crisis hotline, legal services, support groups, advocacy, counseling services, education, prevention, outreach and awareness programs.
Loudoun Citizens for Social Justice / LAWS - $25,000
Services to victims of domestic abuse through an emergency shelter, crisis hotline, support groups, advocacy, counseling services, education, prevention, outreach and awareness programs.
Health care and mental health care for uninsured residents of Loudoun County, including general medicine and specialty visits, lab testing, imaging and prescription medication.
Comprehensive primary health care for low-income, uninsured and underinsured children and adults in Alexandria, Arlington, and Fairfax County, including medical, mental health, dental, free and low-cost medications, lab work, insurance enrollment assistance, HIV care, and family support services.
Northern Virginia Family Service - $25,000
Mental health services for diverse populations of adults, children, youth and families, including youth initiatives, healthy families, early childhood and homeless services, psychological first aid, and ongoing support.
NOVA Scripts Central Inc. - $10,000
Health care through the provision of free or reduced-cost prescriptions to low-income, uninsured patients at 15 safety-net clinics across 25 locations in Northern Virginia.
Mental health care through permanent supportive housing, mental health counseling and case management services for people with serious mental illness and co-occurring disorders across Northern Virginia.
Phoenix Houses of the Mid-Atlantic - $25,000
Mental health care specializing in substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders across Northern Virginia, including both residential and outpatient care.
Mental health care, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention across Northern Virginia, now being delivered via telehealth services by clinical staff.
Recovery Program Solutions of Virginia - $25,000
Mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness support services for adults in Northern Virginia, including support groups, substance use relapse prevention, Spanish peer support groups, and movement.
Mental health services for people with eating disorders and other co-occurring mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression, including individual therapy, group therapy, group meal support, and other support.
SafeSpot Children’s Advocacy Center of Fairfax County - $15,000
Mental health care for children who have experienced sexual or severe physical abuse, including trauma focused cognitive behavioral therapy, forensic interviews, support for non-offending caregivers, information and family resources.
SCAN of Northern Virginia - $15,000
Services to children who have experienced abuse with a focus on child abuse prevention through education, community trainings, and other public education efforts, and also including advocacy services through the Court Appointed Special Advocate program in Alexandria and Arlington.
Mental health services and domestic violence advocacy services for low-income, uninsured, and underinsured residents of Northern Virginia, including crisis intervention, safety planning, referrals to community resources, case management, and support groups.
Mental health services via peer support for people living with mental illness, including educational, recreational and supportive activities.
United Methodist Family Services - $15,000
Mental health services for families with children through the Leland House in Centreville, including crisis intervention and intensive mental health treatment for youth ages 11-17.
VHC Pediatrics (Arlington Pediatric Center) - $10,000
Health care for Arlington children who live at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, including well-child visits, immunizations, lab tests, hearing and vision tests, behavioral health assessments, hunger screenings, respiratory illnesses, asthma, infectious diseases, injuries, musculoskeletal system and connective tissue diseases, prematurity, and delays.
Volunteers of America Chesapeake - $15,000
Mental health care through the Residential Program Center in Arlington, including treatments and support for substance use and mental illness, a social detoxification program, an early recovery program, relapse prevention, and other recovery support services.
Mental health services for children, adolescents and adults with depression, anxiety and panic symptoms, post-traumatic stress, anger issues, grief and loss and other behavioral concerns, as well as familial and relational issues.
