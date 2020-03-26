The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia announced Wednesday it has awarded a record $422,160 in grants to 32 local organizations through its 2020 Community Investment Funds Grant program.
The funds will help support the work of organizations that are providing critical services to residents throughout Northern Virginia, including programs that help with poverty relief, job training, education, emergency housing, and more.
“This year's level of giving reflects the extreme generosity of our donors, and, most importantly, the foundation’s commitment to help make a positive impact on those who are disadvantaged throughout Northern Virginia,” said Brandon Elledge, chairman of the community investment funds grant committee and a partner with Holland & Knight. “I am very honored to have been a part of this process and want to thank the over 40 volunteers and the foundation’s staff who helped make this such an unprecedented and successful grant cycle.”
The 2020 Community Investment Funds Grants were awarded to the following programs:
Child & Youth Development
Acting For Young People: $10,000 Serving Fairfax County
This grant will support 3 sessions of Time to Shine afterschool program at two FCPS Title I elementary schools.
All Ages Read Together : $10,000 Serving Loudoun County
Grant will support two summer classes to be offered in Sterling. This is an opportunity for children with no preschool experience to have a free summer program that will prepare them for kindergarten.
Higher Achievement: $10,000 Serving Alexandria
The grant will support a year-round out-of-school time program to advance academic achievement and social-emotional growth of Alexandria students in grades 5 – 8.
Hispanics Against Child Abuse and Neglect: $10,000 Serving Fairfax County
Funds will be used to continue implementing the LEER+ program and will continue to support literacy growth of families.
National Inventors Hall of Fame: $10,000 Serving Prince William County
Funding will support underserved youth, grades K-6, in Camp Invention – a high-quality STEM enrichment program that builds critical thinking, self-confidence, entrepreneurship, collaboration, and other 21st century skills.
The House: $10,000 Serving Prince William County
This grant will support an out-of-school time program for marginalized youth through leadership development, training, mentoring, and co-curricular elective opportunities.
Education
BEACON for Adult Literacy: $10,000 Serving Manassas/Manassas Park
Funding will provide students with an integrated adult education program of ESL and citizenship/workforce preparation, civics education and computer/financial literacy.
Future Kings, Inc: $10,000 Serving Prince William County
Funds will support a research project using the virtual reality game created by Future Kings. The game teaches college-level biomedical topics to students in secondary school.
Generation Hope: $8,660 Serving All of Northern Virginia
Funding will help teen parents learn college degrees, enter a competitive workforce, and provide their children with early childhood supports.
Literacy Council of Northern Virginia: $10,000 Serving Fairfax County
Funding will support LCNV's Family Learning Program, providing English literacy and language instruction to children and their low-income parents.
Literacy Volunteers of America-Prince William, Inc.: $10,000 Serving Prince William County
Funding will sustain basic services and expand the ESL and Job Readiness for New Immigrants Program to reduce the number of individuals living at/below the poverty line.
The Literacy Lab: $10,000 Serving Alexandria
Funds will allow full-time tutors to be embedded at five partner schools to provide literacy interventions.
Together We Bake: $10,000 Serving Alexandria
The grant will enable TWB to recruit and train at least 50 women in need, along with providing post-program support to at least 100 alumni team members.
Year Up National Capital Region: $10,000 Serving All of Northern Virginia
Funding will support training and certifications for 150 students in Northern Virginia which creates a pathway for them to gain the necessary knowledge and experience to secure meaningful employment.
Military Personnel & Their Families
Arcadia Food, Inc. : $21,000 Serving All of Northern Virginia
This grant supports Arcadia's nationally recognized Veteran Farmer Program, which trains military veterans, active-duty service members, and family members in the business and craft of farming on a Northern Virginia farm.
Blue Star Families: $21,000 Serving All of Northern Virginia
Funding will support Spouseforce, the workforce development platform from Blue Star Families, which seeks to end the military spouse unemployment crisis by connecting them with military friendly opportunities and skills training.
Poverty Relief Grants (Total: $100,000/ 10 grants)
Amara Legal Center: $10,000 Serving All of Northern Virginia
The funding will provide legal representation of survivors of sex trafficking, specifically filing petitions of expungement of criminal records obtained while involved in the commercial sex industry against their will.
Arlington Thrive: $10,000 Serving Arlington County
The funds will support the Daily Emergency Financial Assistance Program. All funds will be used to provide same-day emergency assistance to prevent eviction, homelessness, and other catastrophes.
Ayuda: $10,000 Serving all of Northern Virginia
This grant will support culturally specific emergency services for low-income Hispanics, blacks, and Asian immigrant victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Northern Virginia.
Britepaths: $10,000 Serving Fairfax County
Funding will support the financial assistance program, which provides emergency rent, utility, pharmaceutical, and car repair assistance to low and middle-income clients.
Fairfax Law Foundation: $10,000 Serving Fairfax County
The grant will be used to provide free necessary and critical legal services to individuals and families in poverty facing legal challenges in maintaining or improving their housing situation, working to ensure that their health and safety is not threatened.
Friends of Guest House, Inc.: $10,000 Serving all of Northern Virginia
Funding will support general operations to support its prison-to-community reentry services tailored to women's unique needs.
Offender Aid and Restoration of Arlington, Inc.: $10,000 Serving Arlington County
The grant will provide housing assistance to individuals who are returning home to Arlington County and the Cities of Alexandria and Falls Church after incarceration.
Project Mend-a-House: $10,000 Serving Prince William County
Funding will support continued home repair services to the vulnerable population living in Prince William County and greater Manassas areas. Repair services will include accessibility, modification, plumbing, electrical and projects.
Second Story: $10,000 Serving Fairfax County
Funding will assist with general operating support to provide safe, stable housing for homeless, runaway, thrown away and abused youth.
Volunteers of America Chesapeake: $10,000 Serving Alexandria
Funds will support the Alexandria Community Shelter to help five families transitioning into permanent housing pay their down payment and first month’s rent ($1,000/family), provide Metro and gas cards to travel for job interviews, work and referral services and pay rental application fees for 68 families transitioning to permanent housing.
Angus Slater Lamond Fund for Children and Youth
Community Lodgings: $25,000 Serving city of Alexandria
Funding will address the academic and behavioral needs of homeless and low-income students in the Arlandria community of Alexandria through out-of-school-time and summer programming, mentoring and extracurricular activities.
Northern Virginia Family Services: $25,000 Serving South Fairfax County (along Route 1 corridor)
This grant will provide accessible, culturally competent mental health services and trauma-informed group therapy to recently immigrated youth in the Route 1 area.
The Child and Family Network Centers: $25,000 Serving South Fairfax County (along Route 1 corridor)
Funds will assist at-risk, 4-year old children and immigrant families to thrive in kindergarten; reduce language, health, social-emotional, and socioeconomic barriers to learning; and empower parents to advocate for their long-term success in school and in life.
United Community Ministries: $25,000 Serving South Fairfax County (along Route 1 corridor)
This grant will fund SPARK (Success through Purpose, Achievement, Respect and Knowledge), which provides tutoring, homework help, STEM activities, and social/emotional wellness.
Aging
Insight Memory Care Center: $35,000 Serving all of Northern Virginia
This grant will support programs to allow older adults to safely age in place during this difficult disease journey- which affects 1 in 10 over 65. Funding will primarily support the adult day center program and the caregiver education and support programs.
Other Community Investment Funds Grant
FACETS+: $6,500 Serving Fairfax County
This grant represents the 20% portion of the annual 5% of available spending from the Huntsman Endowment Fund as requested by Ken and Marci Huntsman.
For more information about the Community Investment Funds grants and the Community Foundation’s programs and initiatives, visit www.cfnova.org.
