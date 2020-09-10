The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has named Elizabeth Hughes as the new senior director of Insight Region, an independent research center launched earlier this year that analyzes local trends, convenes civic leaders, and promotes civic and social action.
Hughes has spent her career at the intersection of research and policy, helping decision-makers sort through the noise and find relevant, actionable insights to help guide operations, maximize productivity, and achieve strategic goals.
“Through the collection and curation of relevant, reliable, and actionable data, Insight Region will allow the community to explore the unique strengths and needs that define this region and to understand how investments in programs and services can make Northern Virginia more resilient, healthy, and equitable,” Hughes said.
Before joining the Community Foundation, Hughes served as a researcher for the Pew Charitable Trusts, first as a principal associate with the Results First Initiative, which works with government leaders to support investments in evidence-based policies and programs, and then as an associate manager of research review and support, where she helped manage the review of all research conducted by the institution and advised policy teams on methodology, data, and general research methods.
Hughes holds a bachelor of science degree in policy analysis and management from Cornell University.
To learn about Insight Region Center for Community Research visit: https://www.cfnova.org/community-leadership/insight-region
