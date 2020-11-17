The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, in partnership with the Greater Washington Community Foundation and the PNC Foundation, announced Tuesday a $200,000 grant to support infant and toddler childcare and early childhood education programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant is part of the community foundation's Build Back – Dream Forward COVID-19 Response Fund.
“Daycare centers are incurring additional costs during the pandemic such as personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and other cleaning supplies. This funding will help cover some of the additional cost of operating,” said Sari Raskin, vice president of grants and community leadership for the community foundation. “This funding for childcare providers in our region will help them continue fulfilling their important role.”
The full $200,000 grant has been awarded to support local family-based early care providers through Infant/Toddler Family Day Care, a local provider that will directly support 85 Northern Virginia-based family childcare providers, all of which are led by women of color. Each community foundation contributed $100,000 toward the award, and the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia’s funding was seeded by a $50,000 gift from the PNC Foundation dedicated to supporting the workforce around early childhood.
“The funding from the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington Community Foundation allows us to provide much-needed cash assistance to our essential family childcare workforce,” said Wynne E. Busman, executive director of Infant/Toddler Family Day Care.
The PNC Foundation’s grant is part of its COVID-19 relief funding for the Washington region, and the support aligns with PNC’s 16-year-old Grow Up Great program, a $500 million, multi-year, bilingual initiative that focuses on preparing children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.
“Childcare providers are essential small businesses in our region that need help right now,” said PNC Regional President D. Jermaine Johnson. “As part of our efforts to provide COVID-19 hardship relief, we are proud to seed this grant to the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, which will help sustain local providers and support their efforts to continue to meet the safety requirements to serve our region’s youngest learners.”
