Virginia is reporting 22 deaths contributed to the coronavirus, adding five deaths to the state's total on Sunday.
There are 890 COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The number of Virginians hospitalized has climbed to more than 100 for the first time Sunday. There are now 112 patients hospitalized — up from 32 people hospitalized a week ago.
New cases reported Sunday include 31 in Fairfax County, 16 in Prince William County, nine in Arlington, seven in Loudoun, five in Alexandria, two in Spotsylvania and Stafford and one in Manassas and Manassas Park.
The state reported a total of 10,609 test results received from all reporting labs.
In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 187 in Fairfax County, 84 in Arlington, 72 in Prince William County, 54 in Loudoun, 25 in Alexandria, 13 in Stafford, six in Fauquier, five in Manassas, five in Spotsylvania, and one in Fairfax, Fredericksburg and Manassas Park.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 31,730 deaths, including 2,191 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 680,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 125,000 cases in the U.S.
Potomac Mills mall will remain closed as the coronavirus epidemic continues. Simon Property Group closed all of its retail locations, including Potomac Mills, on March 18 with the intention of reopening March 30.
Alexandria-resident Cassandra Krauss turned 76 during the coronavirus outbreak, but her family found the perfect way to share the big day: a parade. The family took the celebration to the street in front of her house. "We couldn’t celebrate the way we normally would so we decided to bring the party to her with a surprise parade!" Amanda Krauss wrote in a Facebook message to InsideNoVa.
COVID-19 has golfers traveling miles to find places to play, reports WTOP.
While some courses in Prince William County are closed, others have decided to stay open, taking extra steps to provide a safe environment for customers and employees.
(1) comment
When is Goose going to show some leadership?
