State health officials are investigating a second potential case of the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday.

The new virus has been reported in only a handful of cases in the U.S., but has sickened thousands in China, where it was first identified in December. There have been 170 deaths related to the virus in that country.

The Centers for Disease Control reported the first confirmed U.S. instance of person-to-person spread of the virus on Thursday.

"This is a serious public health threat," according to the CDC statement. "The fact that this virus has caused severe illness and sustained person-to-person spread in China is concerning, but it’s unclear how the situation in the United States will unfold at this time."

There have been five confirmed cases in the U.S., with more than 90 pending test results from 36 states, as of Thursday.

A student at George Mason University has been self-isolated off campus this week as health officials worked to determine if the person has the virus.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health released updated figures on state cases that noted a second potential case is currently under investigation in the Northern Virginia.

The Department of Health will not provide more information on these cases due to privacy restrictions.

A person under investigation meets both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for the coronavirus, health officials noted.

"The information gathered during this investigation helps public health determine if they have novel coronavirus, or if their symptoms may be caused by another respiratory pathogen," according to the release.

Two other potential cases reported in central Virginia earlier this week turned out to be negative for the virus.

On Tuesday, the CDC expanded airport screenings to include Dulles International Airport. Officials check any travelers from China for a high temperature and ask questions about their travel and health.

