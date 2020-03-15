The Virginia Department of Health has identified 45 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, officials announced Sunday, up from 41 cases reported Saturday.

The latest number includes new cases in Alexandria, Arlington and Prince William County.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced a statewide ban on all events over 100 people, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 5,833 deaths, including 57 in the U.S. and one death in Virginia, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 156,400 cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 2,952 cases in the U.S.

In Northern Virginia, Fairfax County has 10 cases; Arlington County has eight; Loudoun County has five; Prince William County has three (including one on Marine Corps Base Quantico); Alexandria has two; Spotsylvania has one.

Details on the new cases in Prince William and Arlington counties wasn't available.

The Alexandria Health Department announced the city’s second coronavirus case Sunday.

The person was an attendee at an unspecified conference in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 25 and came in close contact with someone who was later confirmed to have COVID-19, according to a health department statement.

“The Alexandria resident immediately departed for international travel, and began to feel unwell during the trip,” according to health officials. “As a result, the resident self-quarantined at home immediately upon return to Alexandria on March 6.”

The Alexandria resident was evaluated, tested and released from Inova Alexandria Hospital and is doing well at home.

Individuals who came in close contact with the confirmed case at the Feb. 25 conference have already been contacted by health officials.

AHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health to identify and contact any additional people who may have come in close contact with this case, the statement said. Those identified as close contacts will be asked to self-quarantine and actively monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms. If they start experiencing symptoms, they will immediately undergo testing.

The risk to the general Alexandria public remains low, health officials said, because there have been no cases of COVID-19 in Alexandria other than the two related to other known cases.