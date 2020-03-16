Virginia’s coronavirus cases climbed to 51 on Monday, according to the Virginia Health Department. That’s up from 45 total cases reported Sunday.
The new number includes new cases in Arlington and Stafford counties in Northern Virginia.
Late Sunday, the CDC offered updated guidance recommending events be limited to less than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Government offices are also offering “maximum” telecommuting options for federal employees in the Washington, D.C., region.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 6,706 deaths, including 69 in the U.S. and one death in Virginia, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 175,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 3,800 cases in the U.S.
Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 10 in Fairfax County, nine in Arlington, five in Loudoun, three in Prince William County (including one on Marine Corps Base Quantico), two in Alexandria and one each in Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Mary Washington Healthcare announced Sunday night the system’s first positive coronavirus COVID-19 patient is being treated at Stafford Hospital.
“Our planning, rehearsing, educating, and training have prepared us to care for patients with infectious disease, including COVID-19. We knew it was a matter of when, not if, we would have a positive case,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Medical Officer for Mary Washington Healthcare.
