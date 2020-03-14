The Virginia Department of Health has not provided an updated number of coronavirus cases on Saturday, after reporting a total of 30 cases on Friday, with 10 patients hospitalized.
A 31st case was reported early Saturday in Chesterfield County — a woman in her 60s who had recently travelled to a country struggling with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 5,789 deaths, including 51 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 153,500 cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 2,500 in the U.S.
Department of Defense ends travel
The Department of Defense is banning all domestic travel for service members, department civilians and their families assigned to military installations, facilities and surrounding areas within the U.S. for the next two months.
This restriction will pause civilian hiring at DoD installations and components for persons who do not reside within the hiring entity's local commuting area.
Hospitals Closing to Visitors
Mary Washington Healthcare is the latest local hospital system taking “extreme” measures to protect patients. They’ll end visitations at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital effective Sunday, March 15. "We will allow our laboring mothers to have one designated support person during their hospital stay. Patients who are minors will be allowed two parents or guardians to remain with the patient," Mary Washington Healthcare said in a statement.
Stores Begin Closing
Apple announced overnight that it would be closing stores until March 27. Employees will still be paid their wages. The Publix grocery chain also announced that it would be closing its stores at 8 p.m. nightly, to give staff more time to restock shelves and clean the stores.
Getting Creative
The potential impact that coronavirus disruptions have on local restaurants is leading some to find creative solutions. Charles Gilliam, the owner of Okra’s Cajun Creole restaurant in Manassas, said he is working on a curbside pick-up system for those that don’t want to get out of their cars, and even cooking additional meals for staff if need be. That’s on top of doing the usual sanitation work “three times as much.”
“I’m looking at the reality of people sheltering in place and every time one more thing shuts down it increases the hysteria,” Gilliam said. “I have 25 employees that have to have income and I have to do everything in my power to make sure they can pay their bills and take care of their families. So I have to come up with a plan.”
Right now, according to George Mason University economist Terry Clower, the Northern Virginia region is likely better prepared to sustain the economic blow from the outbreak because of its close tie to the federal government, but employees and businesses should still anticipate, at the very least, a temporary decline in regional activity.
No Toilet Paper Shortage Here
Toilet paper has become the icon of coronavirus panic, but at least one person in Fauquier apparently isn't stockpiling. "...Someone obviously had a square to spare on Bristersburg Road last night," the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a Saturday morning Facebook post. "Folks are in need-don’t waste it!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.