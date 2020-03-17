Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday said Virginia will adhere to the federal call for no gatherings of 10 people or more.

It means all restaurants, malls, fitness centers and theaters will have to significantly reduce their operations or close, Northam said.

“Together we will get through this and we will be a better Virginia,” he said. “Everyone must use common sense. Every single one of us has a personal responsibility in this situation. That means, do not go to St. Patrick’s Day parties. If you do, you are literally putting others at risk.”

The state now has 67 cases of coronavirus, Northam said Tuesday. One of the new cases is the first in a long-term care facility, health officials said. New cases in Northern Virginia include four in Arlington County, two in Fairfax County and one in Prince William County.

In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 13 in Arlington, 12 in Fairfax, five in Loudoun, four in Prince William County (including one on Marine Corps Base Quantico), two in Alexandria and one each in Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Several area movie theater companies have announced their facilities will be closed until further notice.

Northam announced that all Department of Motor Vehicle centers in the state are closed. Drivers can still use online services.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health announced the second death due to coronavirus complications.

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that impacts on daily life in the U.S. could continue into August.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 7,517 deaths, including 92 in the U.S. and two deaths in Virginia, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 190,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 5,218 cases in the U.S.