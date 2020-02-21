The Virginia Department of Health is currently monitoring 162 recent travelers at risk of having COVID-19, the new coronavirus that was first identified in Wuhan, China.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Virginia, but health officials say they're monitoring 151 people who have traveled from mainland China in the last 14 days, as well as 11 other people who have flown through or had layovers in China.
More than 76,700 people have been diagnosed with the virus — nearly all of them in China. There have been 2,239 deaths in China and eight deaths in other countries.
There have been 13 cases reported in the U.S., including individuals in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.
Twenty-one citizens have been transported back to the U.S. after testing positive for the virus outside of the country — either in Wuhan or on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Person-to-person spread of COVID-19 has been seen among close contacts of returned travelers from Wuhan, CDC officials have noted, but the virus is not currently spreading in the community in the U.S.
