The Arlington Circuit Court is set to soon mail out “jury questionnaires” to begin developing the jury pool for trials in 2021.
Questionnaires are expected to be mailed out in early August. They are distributed each year to a random selection of residents in Arlington and Falls Church, based on voter rolls. By law, they must be answered (online or by mail) within 10 days of receipt.
Responses will be reviewed by jury commissioners to determine eligibility for service. Not everyone who receives a jury questionnaire will necessarily be called for jury duty in 2021, but the pool will be composed exclusively of those of received the questionnaires.
According to the Circuit Court clerk’s office, the normal length of service for jurors is either one day or one trial, with the average trial lasting no more than two days. Jurors receive $30 in reimbursement for each day of jury service.
