An employee at PNC Bank, 353 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Oct. 21 at 2:49 p.m. that a customer had come into the bank and was attempting to receive a wire transfer.
When the transfer was unsuccessful, the customer became disorderly, left the bank and remained in his vehicle in the parking lot, police said.
The employee felt threatened by the man and wanted him banned from the bank. Officers spoke to the man and advised him that he may be charged with trespassing if he returns to the property.
