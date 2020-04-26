Employees from various businesses on Maple Avenue on April 18 at 7:59 p.m. reported a man was entering their establishments and acting disorderly, Vienna police said.
Officers located the man in the area of the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the 500 block of Maple Avenue, W.
Upon interacting with the man, officers reportedly detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the 47-year-old Oakton man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public.
