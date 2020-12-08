Fairfax County police are investigating the Monday night shooting death of a 35-year-old man in an apartment complex in the Alexandria area.
Officers were called to the 6300 block of South Kings Highway around 7:40 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found Antonio Stewart, 35, of Alexandria, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body, Fairfax police said in a news release. Stewart was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
Preliminarily, detectives believe that Stewart was walking in an area adjacent to his apartment. Moments later, several community members reported hearing gunshots and then saw Stewart lying on the sidewalk.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy Tuesday morning.
"This is an active investigation and detectives continue to conduct interviews, process evidence, and canvass the area for witnesses," the news release said. "There is no suspect information available at this time."
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
This is being investigated as the 15th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
