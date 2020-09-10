A 78-year-old man has died as a result of injuries from a crash that occurred Wednesday night around 10 p.m.
Fairfax County police detectives say James Spack, of Alexandria, was crossing the road in the area of the 5900 block of Richmond Highway in the Mount Vernon area when he was hit by a 2012 Hyundai Veloster traveling northbound.
The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with detectives, police said in a news release.
Spack was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver. The investigation is ongoing.
