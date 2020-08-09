On Aug. 6 at 6:08 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of an assault at North Randolph Street and Wilson Boulevard.
According to police, an individual was walking in the area when the suspect approached and began yelling at him. Police said the victim moved away from the suspect, but the suspect struck him in the side of the head.
When police arrived, the suspect was “acting disordery and actively resisted officers” while being placed in handcuffs, police said.
As medics attempted to evaluate the suspect, he spat on an officer, police said. The suspect then struck an officer with his head, causing minor injuries, police said, and during booking, continued to act disorderly and spat on a deputy.
The suspect – 29-year-old Burchell Peters of Alexandria – was charged with one count of assault-and-battery and two counts of assault-and-battery on law enforcement.
